Over 77% of Russians back constitutional amendments

After processing 99 percent of the ballots, the Russian Election Commission has announced that 77 percent of voters approved proposed changes to the constitution, while 21 percent were opposed. The turnout was 65 percent, according to RT.

Millions of Russians went to the polls on Wednesday to cast their vote for or against 206 proposed amendments, which had already been approved by the legislature. This was preceded by five days of early voting since June 25 and even online voting in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod – all due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had delayed the vote from its originally scheduled date of April 22.

