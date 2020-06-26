Iran improving capabilities of Armed Forces: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a ceremony in which Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) delivered three Kosar jets to the Iranian Army.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic is improving its defense capabilities despite oppressive sanctions imposed by arrogant countries.

“With the support of the Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces including the army of the Islamic Republic is developing its defense capabilities in air, sea, and land,” he noted.

“A few days ago, the Ministry of Defense delivered a surface to surface missile with the range of 300 kilometers to the Navy and now we are witnessing the domestically-made fighter/trainer jet Kosar,” he added.

Kosar fighter jet, mainly developed by the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, was unveiled back in July 2017 and showcased to an international audience at MAKS air show in Moscow.

The twin-engined, two-seat Kosar jet successfully ran through test-flights on August 21, 2018, in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The event was part of the programs planned to commemorate Iran’s Day of Defense Industry, during which the president was scheduled to deliver a speech.

