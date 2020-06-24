'Borrell to spare no efforts to save JCPOA'

Peter Stano, the spokesman of Josef Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union For Foreign Affairs made the remarks on Wednesday. He maintained that the European Union is making efforts to pave the way for IAEA to carry out its verification measures with respect to Iran’s nuclear activities, stressing that Iran is also requested to cooperate with IAEA completely according to the safeguard agreements.

He went on to clarify that the support by some members of the European Union over IAEA’s Anti-Iran resolution on June 19, and the nuclear deal of the JCPOA are 2 separate issues, adding that Borrell as the coordinator of the nuclear deal with Iran makes all his efforts for maintenance of JCPOA.

The remarks came out after the EU’s troika resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved by IAEA on Friday, June 19 despite the strong opposition of China and Russia.

In this resolution, three European countries including UK, Germany, and France backed by the United States urged Iran to end preventing IAEA inspectors’ access to two of its nuclear sites and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

RHM/83831556