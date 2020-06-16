Foreign Minister Zarif leaves Turkey for Russia

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif landed in Turkey on Sunday night for a two-day visit. He held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

“Productive talks with my friend @MevlutCavusoglu & other senior officials in Istanbul. In-depth exchange & fruitful decisions on bilateral cooperation, and also regional & global issues. Close consultations imperative,” Zarif tweeted on Monday, while also informing of his upcoming trip to Moscow.

After a one-day visit to Syria in April, this is the second diplomatic trip of Foreign Minister Zarif after the COVID-19 outbreak.

