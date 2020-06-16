Iran warns of ‘global chaos’ as US getting used to breaking laws

Mousavi took to Twitter on Monday to react to recent sanctions imposed by the United States against Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"As it was warned time & time again that "a bully will get bully-er if you succumb," the American bully now bites its EU allies. The habit of aggressive law-breaking will only lead to global chaos.when will the world grasp the reality & rise up against this bully?" Mousavi tweeted while also using "#nodstream2".

The remarks come as US senators announced new sanctions on the project last week, saying the pipeline would boost Moscow’s influence in Europe.

The German government on Sunday said it had "noted with regret" US plans to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. "New sanctions would constitute a serious interference in European energy security and EU sovereignty," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, Deutsche Welle reported.

