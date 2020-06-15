Constructive negotiations with Iran underway: IAEA spox

Following the video conference of the Board of Governors on Monday, Rafael Grossi told reporters that the IAEA's verification measures are among the permanent procedure that has no relation with reviewing Iran’s nuclear case that has been closed under the JCPOA in 2015.

Pointing to the fact that the agency should be present in any nuclear activities, he expressed regret over some existing differences between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency has started its seasonal meeting on Monday in Viena.

The IAEA has leveled accusations against Iran based on baseless reports claiming that some unannounced nuclear activities are going on in some unannounced locations.

MR/IRN83822838