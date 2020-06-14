  1. Culture
Jun 14, 2020, 7:52 PM

International Studies Journal new issue out

International Studies Journal new issue out

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – The new issue of the International Studies Journal with articles on Covid-19, international law, the International Criminal Court, human rights, etc. has been published.

Issue 63. of the quarterly journal contains articles by some of the most prominent professors of law and international relations including Anja Matwijkiw, Geert-Jan Alexander Knoops, Farid Azadbakht, Jenny K. Wright, Ruben Safrastyan, Anne Speckhard, Molly Ellenberg, Haider Shaghati and Neima Izadi among others.

The ISJ is a scientific journal which started its activities in April 2019.

Professor Mehdi Zakerian, who is a scholar of international law and international human rights, is the managing director and editor-in-chief of the International Studies Journal.

Zakerian holds a Ph.D. in international relations from Islamic Azad University where he has been an assistant professor since 1999. He is also a visiting professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, the University of Pennsylvania.

HJ/4949134

News Code 159800

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News