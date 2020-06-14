International Studies Journal new issue out

Issue 63. of the quarterly journal contains articles by some of the most prominent professors of law and international relations including Anja Matwijkiw, Geert-Jan Alexander Knoops, Farid Azadbakht, Jenny K. Wright, Ruben Safrastyan, Anne Speckhard, Molly Ellenberg, Haider Shaghati and Neima Izadi among others.

The ISJ is a scientific journal which started its activities in April 2019.

Professor Mehdi Zakerian, who is a scholar of international law and international human rights, is the managing director and editor-in-chief of the International Studies Journal.

Zakerian holds a Ph.D. in international relations from Islamic Azad University where he has been an assistant professor since 1999. He is also a visiting professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, the University of Pennsylvania.

HJ/4949134