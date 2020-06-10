  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2020, 11:12 AM

Iranians' resilience in fighting against coronavirus well known: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the resilience of the Iranian nation in combating coronavirus is well-known today in comparison with the countries that don't face the pressure of sanctions.

He made the remarks at the Cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

"The great people of Iran have endured a lot of economic pressure due to sanctions during these four months since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country," said President Rouhani.

"Compared to all countries that have not been facing the pressure of sanctions during their fighting against coronavirus, Iranians' resilience in combating coronavirus is well-known and will be recorded in our history," he added.

