IRGC Quds Force Cmdr. condoles death of ‘Ramadan Abdullah Shalah’

Ghaani sent a message of condolences to Ziad al-Nakhala the new Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Movement on Sunday.

The following is the text of his message:

I offer my condolences on the tragic death of Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, former secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, to you, his comrades at Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, noble people of Palestine and his bereaved family.

He [Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah] dedicated and sacrificed his life on the path of struggle and perseverance bravely and selflessly in the arena of resistance and liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds.

While appreciating the sincere and relentless efforts of the late Dr. Ramadan Abdullah in the arena of Jihad and fighting against the Zionist regime, I wish health and further success to you in your service.

I call on his comrades and commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement to continue the path of the late Dr. Ramadan Abdullah until the complete liberation of Palestine and the holy Al-Quds.

We also assure you that, like former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, we will stand by you and all commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and will always take the path of strengthening the Axis of Resistance firmly.

