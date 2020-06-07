  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2020, 8:43 PM

Rouhani, velayati offer condolences on Ramadan Abdullah Shalah’s Demise

Rouhani, velayati offer condolences on Ramadan Abdullah Shalah’s Demise

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati issued separate messages on the occasion of the demise of the former secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ramadan Abdullah Shalah.

In their messages, the top Iranian officials expressed their condolences to the family of Abdullah Shalah, the Palestinian nation, Islamic Resistance Groups, and Ziad al-Nakhala, the new Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement. 

They both hailed Abdullah Shalah's endeavors in the fight against Zionists.

In other separate messages on the same day, Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed condolences over his demise.

Abdullah Shalah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.

A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Shalah had been secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad between 27 October 1995 and 2018.

HJ/TSN2281313/IRN83813508

News Code 159531

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News