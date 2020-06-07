Rouhani, velayati offer condolences on Ramadan Abdullah Shalah’s Demise

In their messages, the top Iranian officials expressed their condolences to the family of Abdullah Shalah, the Palestinian nation, Islamic Resistance Groups, and Ziad al-Nakhala, the new Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

They both hailed Abdullah Shalah's endeavors in the fight against Zionists.

In other separate messages on the same day, Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed condolences over his demise.

Abdullah Shalah died on Friday at the age of 62 after a long period of illness.

A professor of economics at the University of Gaza, he was one of the founders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Shalah had been secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad between 27 October 1995 and 2018.

