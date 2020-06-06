Mehr Media Group, made up of Mehr News agency and Iran’s best-selling international Daily, The Tehran Times, is one Of Iran’s Main stream News sources.

With Offices in all 31 provinces of the country and in some neighboring countries, Mehr Media group is trying to be the voice of the oppressed all around the world.

With Tehran times being established all the way back in 1979, the media group is as old and as powerful as the nation’s revolution, looking forward to spreading out the ideals of the Islamic revolution, for the awakening of all those in search of true liberty and freedom.

With a rich history, and a very powerful network of news collecting and distributing, its no wonder that mehr media group is Iran’s most reliable news corporation.

Belonging to the Islamic Development Organization, Mehr Media group has access to first handed and trustworthy news within the Iranian Government.

As the founder of the media group, Martyr Beheshti said, we will always try to be:” the loud voice of the Islamic Revolution and the supporter of the oppressed people in the world,”

