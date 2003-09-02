  1. Culture
2 September 2003 - 18:33

3 Iranians, Jury Members of Pacific Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN September 2 (Mehr News Agency) – A film producer as well as two directors will judge the 48th Pacific International Film Festival (October 20-23) in the historical city of Shiraz.

Directors Rakhshan Bani-E’temad and Mohammad-Mahdi Asgarpour as well as producer Haroun Yashaian are among the jury members.

 

The festival aims to develop the industry of cinema and boost cultural exchanges between different countries through the cinema, and screening films.

 

Holding seminars as well as traditional ceremonies are among its several programs. The festival has so far been held in Seoul, Sydney, Bangkok, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur

 

Seyed Mohammad Beheshti, head of the Cultural Heritage Organization had been announced as the secretary of the festival.

 

MNA

