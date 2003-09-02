3 Iranians, Jury Members of Pacific Intl. Film Festival

Directors Rakhshan Bani-E’temad and Mohammad-Mahdi Asgarpour as well as producer Haroun Yashaian are among the jury members.

The festival aims to develop the industry of cinema and boost cultural exchanges between different countries through the cinema, and screening films.

Holding seminars as well as traditional ceremonies are among its several programs. The festival has so far been held in Seoul , Sydney , Bangkok , Manila , and Kuala Lumpur .

Seyed Mohammad Beheshti, head of the Cultural Heritage Organization had been announced as the secretary of the festival.

