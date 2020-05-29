AEOI slams US imposition of sanctions on Iranian scientists

AEOI announced that Iranian researchers will continue their efforts vehemently.

The reckless, desperate and unwise measures taken by the decision makers at the White House to impose sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists, who are trying to bring honor and dignity for their country, is indicator of continuation of its hostile approach against the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reads the statement.

“Although such hostile measures will not create any obstacle ahead of Iranian youths’ determination to promote sublime objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, here, we seize this opportunity and announce ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again that the only result of standing against Iranian nation’s principles and international regulations will be to strengthen the morale of Iranian researchers and weakening the position and prestige of Iran's enemies in the world,” the statement is read.

Hardworking Iranian researchers especially those in nuclear industry consider such indecisive and illogical moves as sign of enemies’ failure against the path of resistance and will make them more decisive to continue their efforts on the path of fulfilling their religious and national duty, the statement continued.

MA/4936449