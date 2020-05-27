Iran has fully received funds of gasoline exported to Venezuela: envoy

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has fully received funds of the gasoline exported to Venezuela," he told IRNA on Wednesday.

He went on to say that Iran’s export of gasoline to Venezuela has been made within the framework of international norms and regulations.

Countries usually use different mechanisms and methods in their international trade exchanges, he said, adding, “what is important is this that Venezuela and Iran have established their own specific mechanism and funds of any bilateral exports is fully paid and received and Iran’s recent export of gasoline to this Bolivarian country is a solid evidence of this.”

The two Iranian oil tankers named “FORTUNE” and “FOREST” have been docked in Venezuelan ports a few days ago and are delivering their fuel shipments. The third Iranian oil tanker, carrying gasoline, entered Venezuelan waters yesterday while the other two oil tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran are scheduled to enter Venezuela on June 1.

The five Iranian vessels carry an estimated total of 1.53 million barrels of gasoline between them.

MA/IRN83802151