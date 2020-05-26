Galena goes to Sheffield Doc Fest in UK

Galena directed by Ezzatollah Parvazeh and produced by Ebrahim Moradi is accepted in the "Into the World" section of the 26th Sheffield Documentary Festival which will be held in the United Kingdom from June 7 to 12.

The Sheffield Festival is one of the three largest documentary film festivals in the world and is the most prominent in the UK. More than 3000 films from 75 countries have been submitted to the event. Galena will compete for the Grand Prize with the selected applicants and will go the 2121 Oscar in case of winning.

In its first screening at the 12th International Film Festival of “Cinema Vérité”, Galena won the best documentary award in the special section and was nominated for best documentary director at the 36th Tehran Short Film Festival.

This allegorical and minimalist documentary showcases workers and an elderly lady who works in a lead and silver mine located in a deserted village.

This year, the festival will be held online due to the spread of coronavirus.

