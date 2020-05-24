  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitate Lebanon on Resistance, Liberation Day

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – In a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Lebanese nation and government on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the end of Israel's two-decade-long occupation of south Lebanon, known as Resistance and Liberation day.

"Today, I sincerely congratulate your Excellency, the government and the people of your country on the great and proud victory of the Lebanese people over the Zionist occupiers," the message read.

"This historic victory, achieved through the resistance of Lebanese men and women, is an honorary medal that shines on the chests of all Lebanese people and shows that the struggle against coercion, aggression, and occupation will end in victory and the fulfillment of God's promise."

"I ask God Almighty for the health and success of your Excellency and the honor and pride of the Lebanese people."

On May 24, 2000, Israel completely withdrew its troops from south Lebanon, with the following day marked as a celebration.

