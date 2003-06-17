Iran Rejects It Failed to Report Activities to IAEA

“Contrary to the IAEA Director General Mohammad ElBradei's comments,
IAEA chief on Monday called on
"As our country's representative in the IAEA has announced, there is no disagreement between the two sides, there is only some misinterpretation of the text of the agreement," Mousavi said.
Coming under pressure from
The Islamic Republic reiterates that it has every right to benefit from atomic energy and that it is not following a policy of aggression.
"The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization official stance on the issue will be announced in a meeting of the organization today," Mousavi explained.
SM/ST
END
MNA
Your Comment