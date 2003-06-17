Iran Rejects It Failed to Report Activities to IAEA

“Contrary to the IAEA Director General Mohammad ElBradei's comments, Iran has not failed to fulfill its commitments in reporting to the IAEA,” he said, “It is a clear issue.”

IAEA chief on Monday called on Iran to allow wider checks to its peaceful nuclear activities saying Tehran has “failed” to report certain nuclear activities but is taking corrective action.

"As our country's representative in the IAEA has announced, there is no disagreement between the two sides, there is only some misinterpretation of the text of the agreement," Mousavi said.

Coming under pressure from U.S. disinformation campaign, ElBaradei urged Iran to sign an additional protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Islamic Republic reiterates that it has every right to benefit from atomic energy and that it is not following a policy of aggression.

Tehran has also maintained that it is considering signing the additional protocols, but any stricter UN checks must be rewarded with access to nuclear technology in exchange.

"The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization official stance on the issue will be announced in a meeting of the organization today," Mousavi explained.

SM/ST

END