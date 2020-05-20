Haniyeh: Iran has shown all-out support for Palestine

The remarks are aired by UNews. Here is the gist of what these key figures said during their address. Other key figures such as Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim, and Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh among others will each deliver a speech.

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh

The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown all-out support for Palestine, he said.

He went on to say that Palestine is facing dangerous challenges as the so-called Deal of Century is seeking to destroy the Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh warned the Zionist regime of any crime or stupid act, noting that Quds is on the center of threats, facing exposed to Judaization and changes by the Zionists.

Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna

Hanna said that any aggression against Quds is aggression against “our faith and history”. “We will not ignore Quds despite all conspiracies.”

He called on the Islamic Ummah to not leave Quds alone, adding that there is no power in the world that can damage the holy Quds.

“Occupation is more dangerous than coronavirus,” he said, noting that the Israeli occupation will certainly end and Palestinians will be allowed to return to their own country.

Former Head of the Iraqi Sunni Court Abdul Latif Al-Humim

Quds will not be liberated without resistance, al-Humim said. No one should think that Quds is for sale or it cannot be liberated, he added.

It is very sad that some Arab countries condemn those who stand against occupiers, he said.

He stressed on the prohibition of normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, noting that such an act is a betrayal to aspirations of the Islamic Ummah.

This item is being updated...

MAH/4930885