Can Iran-U.S. talks on Iraq serve as icebreaker in long Tehran-Washington dispute?

International affairs analyst, Ali-Reza Davari, said that talks with the United States should be based on wisdom and dignity within the framework of national interests and on an equal partnership.

Iran should stick to its independence, identity, and dignity and guarantee the utmost economic, political, and security benefits in the talks, he noted.

“To this end, a broader diplomatic work is needed.”

He described the Iran-U.S. talks as a “positive step”, adding there will be no breakthrough in Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West without direct talks between Tehran and Washington.

On Iran’s nuclear standoff, he said that Iran should avoid sanctions and pressure from the West by allowing inspections of its nuclear installations for more transparency.

Davari went on to say that diplomacy is the only solution to Iranian nuclear issue and confrontation must be avoided.

The U.S. is trying to regain the interests it had in Iran before the Islamic Revolution, he observed. “They are still looking for ways to guarantee their strategic interests in the region and Iran.”

“However, neither the U.S. is powerful enough to politically isolate Iran nor is Iran weak enough to be isolated.”

MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that the United States must give a clear definition of the talks with Iran, adding that Iran must also win nuclear concessions from the U.S. in the talks.

It is not right for Iran to help the U.S. solve its problems in Iraq while the United States is creating problems for Iran in the international arena, he noted.

Considering the fact that Iran’s nuclear dossier has been reported to the UN Security Council where the U.S exercises the most power, negotiations with other countries at this juncture will be fruitless, he commented.

MP Hamid-Reza Hajbabaii said that the Iran-U.S. talks can reduce the pressure from both sides although the negotiations are not on the nuclear issue.

“The national interests of Iran have been intermingled with the national interests of Iraq and the problem of the United States is actually concerning these two countries in the region,” he stated.

MP Elham Aminzadeh said that stability in Iraq is very important for Iran, but it is more critical for the U.S. because it does not want to leave Iraq like Vietnam, therefore Iran should participate in the talks by taking national interests into consideration.

