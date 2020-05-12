Zionist regime coming close to its end: human right activist

“I believe the Zionist regime is nearing its end as more and more free people in the world are awakening and the more intolerant and aggressive they become which also shows their true weaknesses and illegitimacy,” Firas Al Najim, head of Canadian Defenders For Human Rights, told Mehr News Agency.

The interview has been conducted on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe). The Nakba Day is marked annually on May 15. It refers to the forcible expulsion of some 700,000 Palestinians from their lands following the creation of Israel in 1948 and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

Here is the full text of the interview:

Now after 72 years of Israeli occupation, what do you think is the current condition of the regime regarding its political, social, and identity status?

I believe this illegitimate regime has been more exposed and has revealed its true colors that are full of darkness from all sides. It is full of arrogance, injustice, and intolerance.

The Israeli regime has made every effort, including genocide and displacement of Palestinians, to establish its stance and legitimize its presence. How far do you think the regime has come near to this aim?

It has accomplished its aim of occupying, massacring, and spreading corruption in holy occupied Palestine and it has reached the world.

What does political crises, diversions between different Israeli political parties, and elimination of the depth of security and its peripheral security indicate?

I believe the overall Zionist politics is a big game that is used at times to show major divisions but they are united to divide the Palestinians and to expand their occupation to further areas such as the West Bank.

How do you assess the role of UK and US in establishing Israel to complete the project of the Zionism government and also their financial and military aids to the regime?

I see the UK and the US as the main and key backers of this illegitimate regime and its cruel occupation and that this backing and support is embedded in the establishment and that they will continue to assist in this evil project to secure their hegemonic control of the Middle East with their military bases and puppet regimes. The global Zionist movement owns a lot of corporations and control of western politics and especially in those two countries.

How far has Tel Aviv’s military efforts for creating deterrence and preventing Palestinian and Lebanese resistance through buying Iron Dome systems gone so far? Why do operations of Resistance groups still continue despite these efforts?

They have invested a mass amount of funds and efforts into the defense and systems such as the iron dome and they cannot fully protect the Zionist regime from the resistance movements attacks and missiles and this reveals the true weakness of those systems and that there will always be gaps and losses for the future.

Isn’t it the Israeli regime which has confined itself in many walls?

They have cornered and confined themselves in a very dangerous position and the outcome is not looking well for them at all.

How do you see the political and military balance of Resistance groups in Palestine and Lebanon?

The resistance in those two countries has grown to become a powerful reality and that the Zionist regime and all its capabilities and allies have reached a conviction that they cannot eradicate them as they have tried over and over again and all their projects and plans have failed miserably. The Zionist regime survives by a delusional mindset.

What’s your opinion about the future of the Zionist regime given the identity, social, and psychological crises and its lack of history?

I believe the Zionist regime is nearing its end as more and more free people in the world are awakening and the more intolerant and aggressive they become which also shows their true weaknesses and illegitimacy.

The trend of some Arab states’ normalization of ties with Israel has accelerated and publicized. How do assess these measures of the Israeli regime?

These Arab regimes have all been UK established and then later supported by US and they are all regimes that are truly unpopular and disliked by their own nations. These regimes depend on the western support and they are all interconnected with the Zionist illegitimate regime and in true reality, they need to back up one another and listen to the instructions of the ones that kept them in power or else they will be easily removed and the UK and US regimes have pressured them in this stage to normalize the relationships and publicize it. Unfortunately, they have accepted to be bullied and gotten immune to this system to survive and hold on to power.

How far has the relocation of the US embassy to al-Quds and proposition of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ by Trump administration changed the balance in favor of Israel and their efforts for legitimization?

These are all delusional plans that will fail and it only proves the illegitimacy of the Zionist regime by pulling this sudden shocking plan and trying to lure the rest of the world governments to accept and support it. Another bullying method and plan by the Zionist lobbyist controlled congresses and parliaments of the world. This ‘failure of the century’ has no legitimacy and no real support and has failed even by the weak and controlled United Nations assembly resolutions. Israel is on its way to a major decline moving towards dismantlement and liberation as the resistance in the region is growing stronger with lots of experiences and determination. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.

I would like to add that with the corona crisis many places cannot attend and rally on al Quds day but there is a global movement on social media under the hashtag called #FlyTheFlag for Palestine that is in its works and is supported by many credible organizations in the world. The fight for Palestine is growing in the whole world.

Firas Al Najim: Ottawa Manager of Canadian Defenders For Human Rights, a registered non-profit organization that sends aid to Gaza, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, and many other countries. The body also lobbies to fight for the rights of the oppressed.

interview by Mohammad Ali Haqshenas

MAH