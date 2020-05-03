Over 2 ton of illicit drugs seized in Iran’s Mirjaveh

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi said on Sunday that some 2,306 kilograms of different drugs were seized during a clash between the police forces and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country through Mirjaveh borders.

Some 2,070 kilograms of opium and 143 kilograms of hashish, 60 kilograms of crystal, and 33 kilograms of other types of drugs were seized in the operation in addition to confiscation of a large number of weapons and ammunition, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4916044