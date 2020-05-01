Hezbollah Chief delivers live speech

In a speech aired on the Arabic-language Al-Manar TV, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will talk about the religious as well as the political issues, especially the current challenges in Lebanon.

in his speech earlier in April, he said Lebanon will definitely overcome the current challenges by exercising patience.

He called on believers to contribute to social solidarity during Ramadan month amid the dire economic conditions in Lebanon.

This item will be updated...