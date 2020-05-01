  1. Politics
May 1, 2020, 11:08 PM

Hezbollah Chief delivers live speech

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – The head of Lebanon’s resistance movement is delivering a live speech on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a speech aired on the Arabic-language Al-Manar TV, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will talk about the religious as well as the political issues, especially the current challenges in Lebanon.

in his speech earlier in April, he said Lebanon will definitely overcome the current challenges by exercising patience.

He called on believers to contribute to social solidarity during Ramadan month amid the dire economic conditions in Lebanon.

This item will be updated...

