Shiraz’s historical houses being plundered: official

Plasterwork, wooden false ceilings, mirror works, ornamental brickwork, and wooden doors and windows, most of which date back to the Qajar era, are being sold to antique dealers, the director of the Shiraz Historical Structure Center told CHN.

About 250 houses of Shiraz’s approximately 4000 historical houses have been registered on the National Heritage List and the removal of decorations from these houses is forbidden, Alireza Qolinejad said.

“Unfortunately, the decorations of those houses which have not been registered yet are being sold, for the most part,” he added.

He explained that the owners, tenants, or thieves remove the decorations and sell them at a very low price to antique dealers, who then sell them to visitors from Tehran and other parts of the country for double the price.

He stated that these decorations could be better safeguarded if the Fars Cultural Heritage and Tourism Department implemented tighter security measures.

Shiraz’s historical structures are some of the best examples of Iran’s historical architecture.

NM/HG

End