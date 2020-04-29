  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2020, 3:19 PM

PG islands to be converted into residential properties to ensure security of region

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced on Wednesday that under the direct order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, islands of the Persian Gulf, in the Iranian territory, are to be converted into residential properties, to prove that Iran seeks the security in the region.

Making the remarks on the occasion of Persian Gulf National Day, April 30, the Iranian Admiral said, "Iran has always transmitted the message of peace to regional countries and believes that security of the Persian Gulf can be ensured by regional countries' cooperation."

He named the presence of foreign forces in the region as the major source of insecurity.

"Illegal presence of American forces in the Persian Gulf is a big threat to its security and Iranian forces do not permit any foreign flotilla to enter its territorial waters," he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in his Wednesday remarks in the cabinet meeting, addressed the US saying that "this gulf's name is the Persian Gulf not the gulf of New York or Washington gulf."

"The US must spot applying its conspiracy plots against the Iranian nation who has its name on this gulf and has protected it in history," Rouhani said.

"The Iranian nation and soldiers beside the IRGC, Armed and Basiji forces will continue protecting the Persian Gulf," he underlined.

Iranian officials have repeatedly announced that the Persian Gulf belongs to its littoral states and that they are capable of providing its security and there is no reason for the United States to be in the Persian Gulf to have its Navy there.

