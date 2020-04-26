  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2020, 12:11 PM

Rouhani warns of misinterpreting decision to re-open country

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted on Sunday that the decision to resume activities should not be interpreted as elimination of the virus.

Speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in Tehran, he said that “The opening up of businesses should not lead to the misinterpretation that the coronavirus is eliminated.”

“We cannot say when the outbreak will end,” he added, pointing out that there are still no confirmed vaccines or medicine for the disease.

Iran has opened up businesses gradually since some three weeks ago as the virus is under control in the country. More than 89,000 people have contracted the virus and the death toll is at 5,650 as of Saturday noon. Meanwhile, experts have warned that people should follow social distancing guidelines while resuming daily activities, warning that any negligence would lead to another wave of infected cases. 

This item will be updated…

