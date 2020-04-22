  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2020, 11:20 PM

Nasrallah says patience is key to defeating Israeli enemy, coronavirus

Nasrallah says patience is key to defeating Israeli enemy, coronavirus

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that the country is able to overcome challenges by exercising patience.

“Patience is one of the major lessons we come up from fasting in Ramadan Month … With patience we can beat coronavirus, defeat the Israeli enemy and overcome major other challenges,” he said while speaking on the occasion of the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, Almanar reported.

He calls on believers to contribute to social solidarity during Ramadan month amid the dire economic conditions in Lebanon.

He went on to call on those who are exempt from fasting to respect the sanctity of Ramadan Month and refrain from eating and drinking in public.

Nasrallah urged believers to gain spiritual excellence in the holy month of Ramadan.

This item will be updated …

MNA/PR

News Code 157926

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News