Leader’s speech to be broadcast live on state TV Thu.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution will talk to the public directly at 11:00 in a televised speech on April 9 which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (PBUH).

His speech will be broadcast live on state TV's channels and translated versions will be released in KHAMENEI.IR as well as the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the website simultaneously.

One of the most important religious occasions among Shia Muslims is the 15th of the sixth Islamic month of Shaban which is the birthday of twelfth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Mahdi. The occasion of Mid-Shaban is marked by devotion and celebration among Muslims, especially the Shia.

Mid-Shaban has special significance for Muslims throughout the world and is celebrated in Islamic countries such as Iran.

