60 Spanish associations call on OHCHR to suspend US sanctions against Iran

The entities have sent their request to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the President the Vice President of Spain, and the relevant embassies.

In the statement, they stressed that the US unilateral sanctions prevent many international organizations from providing food and medicine to sanctioned countries.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the world, the US has intensified its economic sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba and Iran in an inhumane act, and the Zionist regime has expanded its siege of the Gaza Strip against the Palestinians, the statement added.

Over the past weeks, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

MNA/FNA 13990119000133