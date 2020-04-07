Iran’s scheme to fight COVID-19 should entail indigenous initiatives: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Monday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council noted that Iran should employ a homegrown scheme for the battle with the coronavirus that would entail “exclusive and indigenous initiatives”.

“The economic consequences of the coronavirus are severe, but ‘doctors and workers’ are two main pillars of the strategy for overcoming the crisis,” he said.

“The phony ‘economy-health’ bipolarity should not halt us. We have learned the art of living in crisis for years,” added the official.

According to the latest Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday, the COVID-19 has infected 60,500 people and claimed 3,739 lives. More than 24,000 patients have also recovered from the disease.

After implementing ‘social distancing’ guidelines for over a month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that required safety measures should be taken to gradually resume economic activities in the country while also fighting with the disease.

