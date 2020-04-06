Iran ready to transfer experiences of Armed Forces in fight against COVID-19

He made the remarks on Mon. in a phone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar praised successful achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in battling coronavirus pandemic and treatment of coronavirus patients.

While delivering a comprehensive report on the statistics and trend of spread of coronavirus in Turkey and measures taken by Armed Forces of the country, Hulusi hailed the success of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armed Forces in managing and combating coronavirus and called for exchanging successful experiences gained by the Islamic Republic of Iran in executive, specialized and scientific areas between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

For his part, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, “despite the spread of coronavirus in the Islamic Republic of Iran which broke out in the country after China, as the epicenter of this virus, as well as imposition of US inhumane medical and economic sanctions against the country, Iran gained salient achievements up to the present time in the fight against coronavirus pandemic due to the considerable capabilities and capacities of the healthcare system in the country, indefatigable and round-the-clock efforts of medical staff as well as massive participation of the Armed Forces and government in this regard.”

In addition to taking healthcare and medical measures and fulfilling scientific researches, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has so far hospitalized and treated 8,000 coronavirus patients, he said, adding, “in addition to installing 3,000 hospital beds, Iran’s Armed Forces has prepared about 11,000 post-treatment beds for these patients as well.”

MNA/4893991