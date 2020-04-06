Knowledge-based firms producing standard disinfectants: official

Alireza Zali made the remarks on Sunday in a ceremony held in Khwarizmi Technology Development company, operating under HNT Holding, to offer 150,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals with the logistic support of IRGC.

He said that five knowledge-based companies under the HNT Holding are directly working on products related to fighting COVID-19 outbreak, praising the complex for inaugurating production lines in the shortest time possible.

Zali went on to say that another section of this holding will have a key role in producing N95 and N99 face masks which enjoy the highest quality regarding protection against the virus.

Iranian scientific body and knowledge-based firms have had key participation in the country’s fight against the outbreak by producing the required equipment in the past two months.

According to the latest announcement on Sunday, the COVIC-19 has infected over 58,000 individuals while claiming more than 3,600 lives in Iran.

MNA/4893291