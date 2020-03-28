Ongoing situation more important than Wold Wars: Nasrallah

He made the remarks in a televised speech on the recent developments in the world and the region Saturday evening.

Nasrallah said, "Preventive measures can be taken to guarantee a safe return to the expatriates to Lebanon."

" Whatever the threats are, the Lebanese authorities must respond to the pleas of the expatriates", he said adding " All the Lebanese locked in corona-hit countries have the right to return to their country."

He asked all people to respect curfew and all measures taken by the government to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nasrallah also urged all politicians and parties to put aside political disputes and cooperate to fight the problem.

He said the fight against coronavirus is a long term war and what is being done is the beginning of the war and asked for a national mobilization in Lebanon to tackle the problem.

He also reiterated that the experiences of all countries' should be utilized in the fight.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement said that the war against coronavirus is in fact a world war, adding that countries such as the US and UK are following the issue with inability and confusion.

He said the situation which we are facing now is more important than the First and Second World Wars, adding we don't know whether the EU and the US will collapse or not.

He stressed that the situation and fate of liberalism and capitalism are unclear.

Touching upon the Saudi aggression on Yemen, he asked for the end of the aggression on Yemeni people. He further noted that all world should push Saudi Arabia to stop the war against Yemen due to humanitarian reasons.

