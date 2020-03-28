Nasrallah calls on Lebanese to help government to fight coronavirus

He made the remarks in a televised speech on the recent developments in the world and the region Saturday evening.

Nasrallah said, "Preventive measures can be taken to guarantee a safe return to the expatriates."

" Whatever the threats are, the Lebanese authorities must respond to the pleas of the expatriates", he said adding " All the Lebanese locked in corona-hit countries have the right to return to their country."

He asked all people to respect curfew and all measures taken by the government to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nasrallah also urged all politicians and parties to put aside political disputes and cooperate to fight the problem.

being updated.....