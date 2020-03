The live address takes place after he canceled his regular New Year speech at the Imam Reza Holy Shrine in the city of Mashhad in line with precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The speech comes on the occasion of the Persian New Year and the auspicious Eid al-Mab’ath, which marks the appointment of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad to his divine mission.

To be updated...

MNA/4883924