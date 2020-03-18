Iran summons Hungary’s envoy

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in his meeting with Hungarian envoy, notified protest of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to unconventional behavior of police and medical staff of Szent Laszlo Hospital with coronavirus-affected Iranian students.

Araghchi termed decision taken by the Hungarian government for firing 15 Iranian students suspected to novel coronavirus ‘unacceptable’ and called on Hungary’s ambassador to convey request of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Hungarian officials for reconsidering the decision adopted in this regard.

In this meeting, the responsibility of the Hungarian government was emphasized in regard to the provision of suitable accommodation, healthcare, and medical services for Iranian students in this European country.

For his part, Hungarian Ambassador to Tehran Zoltan Varga-Haszonits explained a comprehensive report on the latest situation of coronavirus outbreak in Hungary and measures taken by the Hungarian government to contain the disease and promised to reflect the request of the Iranian government to his respective county’s officials as soon as possible.

