Feminism is roaring through this generation, but still even the highest-paid female soccer players are far behind their male counterparts in terms of salaries. As an instance, we can talk about Ada Hederberg, who is the holder of the Women’s Ballon d’Or and is on top of the list of highest paid female football players of 2019 with an annual income of around $370,000. This is though Lionel Messi, the highest-paid men’s footballer, gets around $121 million a year, which is exactly 326 times more.

Anyway, it is time to take a look at the highest paid female footballers in 2019:

Top 10 highest paid female football players of 2019

Let’s go through the list:

10. Laure Boulleau

Nationality: France

Salary: $65,000

Laure Pascale Claire Boulleau, is a retired French football player, who was born on 22 October of 1986. She played for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and also France women's national football team. She also played in the UEFA Women’s Championship All-Star Team.

The PSG defender, who played 225 matches for the team, sat at number ten and earned a total taking of $65,000 per year. During her outstanding playing career, Laure earned 65 caps for the France national team, becoming one of her country's emblematic players. She announced her retirement in 2018.

9. Hope Solo

Nationality: United States

Salary: $67,000

The American former football goalkeeper, was born on 30 July 1981. She secured the United States women's national soccer team net from 2000 to 2016 and is a World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Solo currently earns an annual salary of $67,000. As a goalkeeper, she presently holds the record for most career clean sheets amidst every other United States goalkeeper.

8. Nilla Fischer

Nationality: Sweden

Salary: $70,000

Asa Nilla Maria Fischer was born on 2 August 1984 in Sweden. During her professional career, she kicked the ball for Linköpings FC and the Swedish national team. Currently she earns $70,000 as her annual salary, which can be attributed to her experience, strength, and brilliance.

Fischer has represented Sweden in four World Cups and three Olympics. Her squad finished in third place in two of those World Cups and won a Silver Medal in Rio.

Nilla Fischer is in her professional playing career for almost two decades, so her net worth is estimated at around $5 million.

7. Nicole Banecki

Nationality: Germany

Salary: $97,000

Nicole Banecki is a German football player who was born on 3 September 1988. Currently she plays for Bayer Leverkusen. Nicole made her debut in the German national team on 7 March 2008 against Finland. It is estimated that currently she earns $117,000 as her annual salary.

6. Heather Mitts

Nationality: United States

Salary: $160,000

Heather Mitts Feeley is an American former professional soccer defender who was born on 9 June 1978. Being young, she played college soccer for the University of Florida, and after graduation, she played professionally in the Women's Professional Soccer league for the Philadelphia Charge, Boston Breakers, Philadelphia Independence, and Atlanta Beat.

Mitts announced her retirement from soccer via Twitter on March 13, 2013.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist earned an annual amount of $160,000 while playing for the Atlanta Beat. It is also interesting to know that according to Forbes, Mitts's net worth is $50 Million at the age of 41 years old.

5. Marta Vieira da Silva

Nationality: Brazil, Sweden

Salary: $370,000

Commonly known as Marta, Marta Vieira da Silva was born on 19 February 1986. The 34-year-ld forward is a Swedish-Brazilian footballer who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League and the Brazil national team as a forward.

Marta plays for Franchise Orlando Pride in the United States, aside her playing for the Brazilian Women national football team and earns $370,000 annually.

She also has the record for most goals scored at a single FIFA Women’s World Cup competition as she has a 15-goal record. She was also interestingly given the nickname “Pele in skirts” by Pele himself.

Marta was a six-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award as she has won the award in 2006 to 2010, in addition to 2018.

A prolific goal scorer and gifted player famed for her dribbling ability, da Silva finished the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup as the winner of both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot for scoring seven goals.

She also scored 15 goals at the 2015 World Cup and became the all-time top scorer of the tournament.

4. Carli Lloyd

Nationality: United States

Salary: $375,000

The American 37-year-old is the next female player on our list. She is from New Jersey and was born on July 16, 1982.

Carli Lloyd is also known as Carli Anne Hollins due to her marriage enchantment to Brian Hollins.

The American midfielder is a two-time Olympic gold medalist as for 2008 and 2012, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion as for 2015 and 2019, two-time FIFA Player of the Year as for 2015 and 2016, and a three-time Olympian as for 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Currently she plays for Sky Blue FC in the National Women's Soccer League and the United States women's national soccer team as a midfielder.

It is interesting to know that she is well priced due to her tremendous Award and success rate record as she earns a busty wage of $375,000.

3. Wendie Renard

Nationality: France

Salary: $377,000

The 29-year-old is a French footballer who plays as a central defender for and captains Division 1 Féminine club Olympique Lyonnais and represents the France women's national team.

She plays as a center back for The French national Women’s Football Team and the League 1 side of Olympique Lyon.

According to the latest soccer news, as a genuine pillar of the France team, Wendie Renard is an indispensable performer thanks to her quality and experience.

Once named in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XI, her wages could be one of many ways to repay her quality.

Renard is a physically strong, gifted with pace, good technique, and is an effective set-piece taker. It is interesting to know that her style of play is compared with the Dutch and Liverpool FC defender Virgil Van Dijk.

She currently earns a take-home wage of $377,000.

2. Amandine Henry

Nationality: France

Salary: $380,000

Second on our list is Amandine Chantal Henry, who was born on 28 September 1989. The 30-year-old is a French football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for Olympique Lyon and the French national team.

Henry made her senior international debut in 2009 and has captained the national team since October 2017.

Currently, she earns $380,000 as her annual salary and has been honored with the Silver Ball at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, this is just one of her many accomplishments.

Another interesting fact is that Henry started playing football at the age of 5 and since there were no girls teams for such young players, like other professional football players, she played with boys until she was 13 years old. This is what happened to many more such as Megan Rapinoe.

1. Ada Hegerberg

Nationality: Norway

Salary: $390,000

The highest paid female player in the world is Ada Hegerberg, who was born on 10 July 1995. She is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Division 1 Féminine club Olympique Lyonnais. This is while she has previously played for Kolbotn and Stabæk in Toppserien.

Hegerberg is 1.76m tall, wears the No. 14 jersey and earns a wage of $390,000, which is still 326 times less than the best paid male player, Lionel Messi.

Ada Hegerberg was tipped for success from making her top-flight Norwegian debut for Kolbotn aged 15 and since then she has scored more than 300 career goals, including a record 15 in the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Champions League, which was her and Lyon's third triumph in a row.

Interestingly in 2016, she shared the stage with Cristiano Ronaldo as both were named Best Player in Europe by UEFA in the respective men and women's games. Last year it was recognition from the BBC, winning the 2017 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

In 2016, Hegerberg was named Norwegian Sportsperson of the Year, a prize won by only two other women this century.

Overall, it has to be said that according to Forbes, the famous soccer player's net worth is $117 Million.

