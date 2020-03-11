Coding cigarette packages, another step in line with FCTC

After assigning digital codes to the imported cell phones, the creation of a tracking system for cigarette packs from the factory to country, provincial and retail level is another critical move to block illicit tobacco products' trade in line with FCTC programs.

"Establishment of a system of putting codes on cigarette packs, in addition to controlling the tobacco products' sale process from the factory until it reaches the consumers, can also be helpful for transparency of the retail price rate procedure," Azadeh Nazari, an expert in the field of tobacco industries said, pointing to the paragraph 4 of the article 18 of the Iranian VAT act.

"Using tracking codes, every cigarette pack could be monitored to find out whether it is smuggled or domestically produced. This method helps to identify the level of smuggling in different cigarette brands that are manufactured domestically and helps the high-quality cigarettes reach to the consumers," she added.

"Anyone can register on the Comprehensive Iran Trade System and scan the code on the cigarette packs and then check all the information registered about the product. If some products lack this code, there is no doubt that they are contraband cigarettes," Amir Mohammad Parhamfar, the head of the Office for Combating Currency Smuggling and Money Laundering said.

Parhamfar added that the cigarette factories have a rival in the country, called smuggling, and they had to register all their products in the system to combat it. Furthermore, "this is a critical step forward for the international goals of combating smuggled products, which many countries in the region facing this problem can use as an effective model," he added.

