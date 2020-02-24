47 people tested positive for ‘coronavirus’ in Iran: health min.

Spokesperson for Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi made the remarks on the sidelines of today’s Parliament open session and submitted a comprehensive report in the field of ‘coronavirus’ in the presence of the Minister of Health and Medical Education.

Many reports are related to hospitalization of patients at hospitals with influenza, he said, adding, “of total patients with influenza, about 47 of whom have been diagnosed with coronavirus.”

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed lives of 12 people in the country up to the present time, he added.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, two people diagnosed with ‘coronavirus’ in Tehran had come from Qom province.

