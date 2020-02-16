  1. Politics
16 February 2020 - 17:15

Nasrallah hailed resistance of Iranian nation

Nasrallah hailed resistance of Iranian nation

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said that despite all sanctions, sieges, military and psychological wars the Islamic Revolution of Iran has stood.

He made the remarks on commemoration ceremony of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Lebanon.

Nasrallah first commemorated the martyrs of the resistance, and praised the recent martyrs of the Resistance; Hajj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.

Congratulating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Nasrallah said, “Iran has resisted with the help of God and the presence of its faithful nation, despite all military, security, economic, media and psychological wars, and sanctions,”  adding this is the message that the ones who were awaiting collapse of the establishment should get.

Updating…

MNA/4854278

News Code 155696

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News