Nasrallah hailed resistance of Iranian nation

He made the remarks on commemoration ceremony of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Lebanon.

Nasrallah first commemorated the martyrs of the resistance, and praised the recent martyrs of the Resistance; Hajj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.

Congratulating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Nasrallah said, “Iran has resisted with the help of God and the presence of its faithful nation, despite all military, security, economic, media and psychological wars, and sanctions,” adding this is the message that the ones who were awaiting collapse of the establishment should get.

Updating…

MNA/4854278