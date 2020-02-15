Competitions among US parties to reveal true damage Americans incurred in Ain al-Asad

"Iran is fully informed about [the true aspects and casualties of] its attack on the US airbase but we prefer that Americans admit the damage they have incurred per se," the IRGC commander said.

He elsewhere noted that Americans are looking for a culprit for their failures in Yemen and blame other countries for selling weapons to Yemenis.

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC's aerospace unit launched a successful attack against US forces in Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq and another in Erbil, in the north of the country.

The attack came in response to a US terrorist drone strike days earlier that martyred one of Iran's top Generals, the former Commander of IRGC's elite Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

An informed source at the IRGC said at the time that over 80 American terrorist troops were killed and some 200 wounded in the IRGC’s missile strikes on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

“According to the accurate reports of our sources in this area, at least 80 American terrorist troops were killed and some 200 others were wounded, who were immediately transferred out of the airbase by helicopters,” said an informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

“Ain al-Assad airbase was a strategic site for the US which was used to support drones,” the source added.

As many as 20 critical points of the base were hit by 15 missiles and a significant number of UAVs and helicopters were destroyed, according to the source.

“Despite the fact that Americans had been on high alert, their air defense was unable to respond,” the source noted.

“As many as 104 critical points in the US’ positions in the region have been identified, which would be destroyed upon the US’ first mistake,” the source added.

