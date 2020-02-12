  1. Politics
12 February 2020 - 09:53

Iranians mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution across country

Iranians mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution across country

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out in ceremonies attended by high-ranking officials to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

An official said on Sunday that celebrations for the Islamic Revolution anniversary will be held in 5200 places across the country in addition to Iranian consulates across the world.

This item will be updated... 

MNA/

News Code 155516

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News