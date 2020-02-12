Iranians mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution across country

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out in ceremonies attended by high-ranking officials to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

An official said on Sunday that celebrations for the Islamic Revolution anniversary will be held in 5200 places across the country in addition to Iranian consulates across the world.

MNA/