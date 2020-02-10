Iran’s Army Force, ‘one of most powerful fleets in region’: official

Today, Iran’s Army Air Force has become stronger than before in all fields thanks to the wise leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he said, adding, “Iran’s Army Force is dynamic and is prepared to carry out any mission with its extreme military might.”

He then drew a comparison between the difference between Air Force of the country before and after the Islamic Revolution and added, “after 41 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Air Force has witnessed salient achievements and progresses under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution.”

Today, Iran’s AirForce is one of the most powerful fleets in the region which has been equipped with various types of advanced jet fighters applicable for various missions, he emphasized.

Turning to the presence of youth in the ceremony of 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “whenever enemy has decided to undermine the Establishment, massive turnout of people from all walks of life has frustrated the enemy and thwarted their malicious plots waged against the country.”

Today, despite malicious objectives of enemies waged against the country in the field of soft and economic war, the young generation of the country have played a key role in foiling conspiracies of the enemy, the issue of which shows that causes of the Islamic Revolution have been institutionalized in the new generation, he added.

MNA/IRN83669841