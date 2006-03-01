  1. Economy
1 March 2006 - 18:17

Petrochemical products from Tondguyan plant expected to hit $55m

TEHRAN, Mar. 1 (MNA) -– Unit C of Tondguyan Petrochemical Plant will become fully operational within the next two weeks.

The unit, currently working at 70 percent of its nominal capacity will become fully operational within the next fortnight. Unit D of the plant has already come on stream, a report by the Iranian Students News Agency ISNA said on Wednesday.

 

Over 38,000 tons of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) as well as some 10,000 tons of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) have been exported from Tondguyan Petrochemical Plant since it began its operation.

 

However, exports from the plant are expected to rise to 70,000 tons in the next year. The value of the products to be exported is estimated to hit 55 million dollars.

 

Also, phase 2 of the PTA and PET producing units are scheduled to become operational soon, the report also said.

 

 

