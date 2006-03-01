Exhibit of Iranian, Dutch children’s artworks kicks off

From September 2003, thirty Dutch children began to learn Iranian traditions, customs, and language and wore the traditional costumes of Iran in their homeland, while, Iranian children were given a reciprocal opportunity and learned about the culture and language of the Netherlands .

It has been a joint program organized by the children’s section of the Royal Museum of the Netherlands and Tehran ’s IIDCYA.

The children were in touch through the internet and exchanged their written works and paintings. They became familiarized with the special occasions of each other’s countries such as New Year, Noruz, Christmas, Yalda Night, and Chaharshanbeh-Suri.

Several officials from IIDCYA and the Royal Museum of the Netherlands participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition of the children’s works, which was held on March 1 at IIDCYA.

Several paintings, collages, photos, and animations made by the children, and street plans of their neighborhoods will be on display until March 16.

Several Dutch children from the exchange program have come to Tehran and will pay visits to the city’s historical monuments, museums, and bazaar.

They will also be visiting their Iranian counterparts in their homes and will eat Iranian food made by their counterparts’ mothers.

The Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is located on Hejab St. , off of Keshavarz Blvd.

