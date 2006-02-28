President says Iran could be surprise package at World Cup

Ahmadinejad, who paid an unceremonious visit to national training camp in Azadi Sports Complex, added the country’s football squad had great potentials and could advance to the second round.

The president donning the national uniform noted unity would be the key to the side’s success in the prestigious event.

He lauded Mohammad Daadkan, the Football Federation president, for his efforts, expressing hope the chief’s insight would help the team make further success in the World Cup.

Iran was drawn with Portugal , Mexico , and Angola in Group D.

Germany will host the 2006 World Cup from June 9 to July 9.

