In an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland, Faisal said Saudi Arabia was open to talks with Tehran “but it is really up to Iran”.

He said that Iran should abandon its regional influence as a precondition for talks.

Iran has repeatedly announced its readiness to conduct negotiations with Saudi Arabia, with or without conciliators, to clear up misunderstandings and to avoid interferences of transregional powers.

Different countries including Pakistan and Qatar have voiced readiness to meddle between Iran and Saudi Arabia to ease regional tensions.