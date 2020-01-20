  1. Politics
20 January 2020

Brig. Gen. Gha’ani appointed new IRGC Quds Force officially

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The introduction ceremony of new Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha’ani was held at the venue of IRGC General Commandership on Mon.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Leader’s Representative in IRGC Hojjatoleslam Haji Sadeghi, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, Army Commander Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Police Chief Brigadier General Ashtari, senior commanders of IRGC and two sons of the Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

In this ceremony, the decree of appointment of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, as the new deputy commander of IRGC Quds Force, which IRGC chief has issued it, was awarded to him.

