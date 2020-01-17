IRGC airstrikes destroyed US’ grandeur: Leader

This is the first time in the past eight years that Ayatollah Khamenei leads the prayers.

The day the Iranian nation held the biggest funeral in the world for the Quds Force commander General Soleimani and the day IRGC missiles smashed US’ base are among the days of God, said the Iranian Leader, adding, the effects that these days leave behind is permanent.

It was God’s power that led to the magnificent presence of people and their tears and passion in streets for the funeral of Gen. Soleimani, said the Leader, noting that this shows God’s determination in the continuation of this path by the Iranian nation till the final victory.

Zionist outlets sought to tarnish our dear commander’s image but of no avail as people from across the world mourned for him and understood the true face of US and the Israeli regime.

General Soleimani was the most powerful commander in the fight against terrorism in the region and all acknowledge this fact, highlighted the Leader.

The US government assassinated Soleimani, not in the battlefield but a cowardly manner and they admitted their act of terror, this is a true disgrace for Washington, he added.

