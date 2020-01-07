Rouahni expresses condolence over loss of a number of Iranians in Gen. Soleimani’s funeral

Millions of mourners have come out to the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman, the hometown of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, to attend the final funeral and burial rituals for the anti-terror commander, who was assassinated by the US in a terrorist assault in Iraq's Baghdad on Friday.

At least 50 people were killed and 190 injured in a stampede in Kerman on Tuesday at the funeral procession for the martyred top Iranian commander.

Pir-Hussein Kolivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services confirmed the report, saying the stampede erupted due to the unprecedented participation of millions of people at the General’s funeral.

Rouhani sent a message of condolences over this incident, calling on the related authorities to look into the causes of the accident closely to stop such accidents from happening again.

MNA/ 4819617