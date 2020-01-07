Of 13 hard revenge scenarios, weakest will be US nightmare: Shamkhani

“Presently, based on some considerations we can not provide further information but we vow to the Iranian nation that the revenge does not include just one operation,” he added, “All the forces of the resistance axis will take the hard revenge.”

He underlined that Americans are fully in charge of the blood of Lit. Gen. Soleimani.

Shamkhani noted that Iran is observing the American headquarters and bases in the region and is informed of the number of the US troops and military equipment.

“Americans know that they are vulnerable; therefore, they have changed their tactic by gathering their forces and centralizing them in their bases,” he said.

He underlined that Iran wants the American forces to leave the region unless it will target them in their bases.

“Want to know about the destiny of American forces who have crept to shelters in the region? The answer is clear, they have locked themselves in shelters in hope for escaping our revenge but the Islamic Republic will open the doors of hell to them.”

Answering a question about the probability that in case of any confrontation from Iran, the US will enter a war with Iran and will target oil refineries and etc. Shamkhani said, “This is not the first time that we are faced with such stupid threats from the cowboys but this is the first time that a terrorist has made a terrible move and he is threatening afterwards.”

“It is 40 years that Americans are looking for their lost interests in Iran and they seek war but their bitter memory from Tabas will avert them from repeating their mistake.”

He named US threats as ‘empty threats’, of which Americans had talked previously and also during the negotiation years with Iran.

“The Islamic Republic’s message is clear; the US has assassinated a national hero and we can not stay indifferent. Therefore, if the US troops do not leave the region voluntarily we will expel their corpse.”

He added that everyone is aware of the strategic significance of Quds Force and as reported US’ European allies, Germany, France, and Spain are pulling out their forces from Iraq in order not to pay the price of Trump’s stupid decision.

MNA/FNA 13981017000320